Trial dates set for American on cocaine charges

CAMERYN HARRIS-LOVE, the American woman who allegedly tried to smuggle nearly $15 million worth of cocaine out of Jamaica on December 4, 2021, will stand trial in the St James Parish Court on March 4 and 8 this year.

Harris-Love, a 22-year-old student and business operator of a North Carolina address in the United States, was given the two trial dates and had her bail extended when she appeared before Presiding Judge Sasha Ashley on Friday.

Attorney Richard Lynch, who is representing Harris-Love, told The Gleaner that the case file for his client was completed when the matter was mentioned on Friday. The prosecution had previously been awaiting the forensic certificate to add to its file.

“The matter is set for trial on March 4 and 8 this year, in the parish court. The file is complete and we are ready for trial,” Lynch said in a brief statement.

Harris-Love is currently out on $1.5 million bail, which was granted to her on December 16 after she provided a Jamaican surety and proof of her local living arrangements. She had previously been denied bail during her initial bail hearing on December 10, because of concerns that she did not have a fixed address in Jamaica.

As part of the defendant’s bail conditions, a stoporder is currently in place to prevent her from leaving the country.

The allegations against Harris-Love are that, on December 4, 2021, at approximately 12 noon, she was at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, preparing to board a flight to the United States. She was intercepted by members of the Narcotics Police and her suitcase and handbag were searched.

False compartments were reportedly found in both pieces of luggage, and, when they were checked, cocaine weighing a combined 4.25 pounds, valued at approximately $15 million (US$96,500), was found.

Harris-Love was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of, dealing in, conspiracy to export and attempting to export cocaine.