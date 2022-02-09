US$34 million contract signed towards Sangster runway expansion project

The Government today signed a US$34 million or J$5.3 billion contract towards the runway expansion project at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.

The contract, which is part of works to be done at the airport at a cost of US$70 million or J$10.9 billion, will see construction being done to extend and upgrade the airport's Taxiway Echo runway, to allow for more efficient taxiing of arriving aircraft.

The work also includes the realignment of sections of the nearby Kent Avenue and a new entrance linked to the Montego Bay Bypass.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Transport Minister Audley Shaw noted that despite the challenges brought about due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Jamaica's airports have continued to function well.

"It is imperative that we take this time to apply the lessons learned and reinforce the foundations of the aviation sector by implementing best practices and expanding the structure in preparation for this turnaround," said Shaw.

Irish firm Lagan Aviation and Infrastructure is slated to take part in the work, which was projected in December to go until the first quarter of 2023.

James Aikman, director of Lagan Aviation and Infrastructure, expressed confidence that his organisation will engage in smooth collaboration with MBJ Airports Limited and the Airports Authority of Jamaica to successfully complete the project.

- Christopher Thomas

