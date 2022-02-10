152 additional COVID-19 cases, two more fatalities

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded 152 additional COVID-19 infections, pushing the tally to 126,589.

Of the new cases, 82 are women and 70 are men, with ages ranging from four months and 95 years.

A total of 2,201 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate is now 14.9%

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 53

* St Catherine - 26

* St James - 16

* Clarendon - 12

* Westmoreland - 10

* St Elizabeth - 8

* Manchester - 8

* St Thomas - 7

* Trelawny - 4

* Portland -3

* Hanover - 2

* St Mary - 2

* St Ann - 1

Meanwhile, two more deaths have been recorded, increasing the total to 2,708.

The deceased are a 79-year-old man from Clarendon and a 75-year-old male from Trelawny.

Two more cases have been recorded as coincidental deaths, bring the tally to 212.

And six more fatalities are under investigation, moving the figure to 411.

In the meantime, there were 242 more recoveries, increasing the total to 72,219.

Some 394 persons are in hospital with 84 being moderately ill, 50 severely ill and 12 critically ill.

And 14,854 persons are at home in quarantine.

