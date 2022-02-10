Accused Pathways church killer evaluated, faces court today

Murder accused Andre Ruddock, who is charged with cutting the throat of a woman during an alleged Church ritual in St James, has been evaluated by a forensic psychologist ahead of his court appearance today.

The findings are set to be outlined when the matter is called up and will dictate the judicial proceedings.

Anthony Williams, one of the attorneys representing Ruddock, confirmed that the defence is in receipt of the findings.

“I am in receipt of the report. It requires some time to go through it," Williams said.

The Gleaner understands that the court registrar has also been issued a copy.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Williams said he intends to make a submission today.

Ruddock is charged with the murder of 39-year-old Tanika Gardner during the October 17 alleged sacrificial ritual at the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in St James.

The matter has caught international attention since last October.

The case had been adjourned until today in the Home Circuit Court by Justice Vinette Graham-Allen because the forensic psychiatric report was not ready.

Graham-Allen said previously that the court would be guided by the results.

Williams, a senior counsel, is being assisted by attorney Venice Brown.

Kevin Smith, the now-deceased leader of Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries, died in a three-vehicle collision on October 25, along with Constable Orlando Irons.

On the fateful night, Ruddock was reportedly called the 'Archangel Gabriel', and, along with another man, handed knives and commanded to cut Gardner's throat.

It is alleged that only Ruddock carried through on Smith's order as the other man declined.

Gardner was laid to rest on January 19.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.