Bad roads in Westmoreland is PNP’s fault – Warmington

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE ANDREW Holness-led Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation has said inadequate representation at the parliamentary level in more than 30 years has led to the derelict state of many roads in Westmoreland.

“I’ve found some really atrocious road conditions here in Westmoreland,” said Clifford Everald Warmington, minister without portfolio in the ministry. “I am wondering what has been happening over these years that we have such bad conditions.”

He made that declaration while speaking with reporters on a tour of several roads that are badly in need of rehabilitation in eastern and central Westmoreland on Tuesday.

Prior to 2020, the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) has had control of all three parliamentary seats in Westmoreland, including one held by former Prime Minister P.J. Patterson.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

According to Warmington, roads in the parish are in terrible condition and he promised to correct them through continuous dialogue with the three members of parliament (MP).

“It is because they were not being serviced over the years and a lot of this has to do with bad representation,” the works portfolio minister said of the former PNP MPs.

He noted that no minister will be able to determine if a road needs fixing if representation is not being made on behalf of their constituents.

“As a minister, I can’t stay in Kingston and see if the roads in Darliston, Whithorn and those places are bad. The members of parliament have to make representation,” Warmington reasoned.

He said the MPs should utilise the services of the National Works Agency in their region to provide estimates for roads when there is a need for them to be rehabilitated.

Meanwhile, Warmington said the contracts valued at $160 million to rehabilitate the Golden River to Glasgow road project ($65m), Shrewsbury to Longwood ($45m), Shrewsbury Bridge ($20m) and the Welcome to Porters Mountain Road ($30m) have all been approved and the respective contractors will carry out those works in a timely manner.