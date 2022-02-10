Bail extended for policewoman, common-law husband on ganja charges

A policewoman and her common-law husband, who are facing ganja-related charges, had their bail extended today and are to return to the St Thomas Parish Court on April 14.

Detective Sergeant Tamica Taylor, who is assigned to the Kingston Central Police, was charged on February 1 with possession of and dealing in ganja following a ruling by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Taylor, who is being represented by attorney-at-law Valerie Neita Robertson, made her first court appearance today.

Her partner, Royan Harris, who is a member of the Ethiopian African Black International Congress, was previously charged with possession of, dealing in, and cultivating ganja.

Harris had said that cops from the Narcotics Division raided his small farm and his house on February 18, 2021, wiping out the crop he and the rest of his Rastafarian group allegedly use for sacramental purposes.

He was later charged.

Harris' lawyer Hensley Williams has argued on previous occasions that his client had a licence to cultivate the ganja and that full disclosure was made to the police prior to cultivation.

Williams also argued that his client had invited the police to his ganja farm for a site visit prior to the raid.

The prosecution is expected to make an application that Harris and Taylor be charged jointly in the matter when the case is called up on April 14.

- Shanna kaye Monteith

