Businessmen charged with cyber crimes

Businessmen Courtney Wilkinson and John Levy have been arrested and charged with breaches of the Cybercrimes Act.

Wilkinson, 57, and Levy, 59, were charged today with unauthorised access to computer program or data, conspiracy to gain unauthorised access, conspiracy to access with intent to commit or facilitate the commission of offence and conspiracy to unauthorised modification of computer program or data following an interview in the presence of their lawyers.

It is alleged that the businessmen, who were at the time directors of West Indies Petroleum, gained unauthorised access to the emails of the company's chief executive officer and three other senior staff members.

It is further alleged that the men were assisted by 36-year old IT specialist, Winston Henry, who was charged for similar offences on Monday, February 7.

They were all granted bail in the sum of $400,000 and are to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on March 23.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.