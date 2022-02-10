Curfew imposed in Seaview Gardens and Riverton City in St Andrew

A curfew has been imposed in sections of the communities of Seaview Gardens and Riverton City in the St Andrew South Division.

The curfew began at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m., Friday, February 11.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

NORTH: Along Spanish Town Road from Portland Road to Chesterfield Drive & East Road

EAST: Along Chesterfield Drive & East Road from Spanish Town Road to Imaginary Line 'A'

SOUTH: Along Imaginary Line 'A' from Chesterfield Drive & East Road to Portland Road

WEST: Along Portland Road from Imaginary Line 'A' to Spanish Town Road

During the hours of the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

