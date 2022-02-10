Former Mobile Reserve cops freed of perverting the course of justice

Five policemen from the now disbanded Mobile Reserve Unit were today freed of perverting the course of justice and misconduct in a public office.

Corporal Kirk Haye and Constables Shawn Abrahams, Damion Gillespie, Warren Ramsay and Archibald Wright were freed in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

However, Corporal Haye was found guilty of unlawful wounding and will be sentenced on March 30.

The matter arose from a shooting incident on June 30, 2016 involving Zoey McKoy who was then a 13-year-old student of Convent of Mercy Alpha Academy.

She was a passenger in the taxi which was travelling in downtown Kingston when she was shot in the head and had to be hospitalised.

In the case, prosecuted by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), it was alleged that the five cops were part of a police team that sought to intercept an illegal taxi in downtown Kingston in which McKoy was a passenger.

During the trial, eyewitnesses testified that one member of the police party fired upon the persons in the taxi.

The witnesses said the men were dressed in policemen uniforms but they were unable to identify them.

It was reported that after the incident, the cops sought to hide their involvement and had refused to comply with the request of the INDECOM investigators.

The accused denied the allegations.

Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie and attorneys-at-law Linda Wright and Althea Grant who represented the policemen, submitted that there was insufficient evidence to ground the charges against the cops.

The parish judge accepted the submission but found Corporal Haye guilty of unlawful wounding based on circumstantial evidence as a spent casing found at the scene was traced back to his weapon.

- Barbara Gayle

