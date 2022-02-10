Gov't proposes minimum 15 years in prison for illegal gun possession

The government is proposing a new mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison for offenders convicted of illegal possession of a firearm.

The maximum penalty of life in prison remains.

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang this afternoon tabled the Firearms (Prohibition and Regulations) Act proposing the change.

“This Bill introduces a much more robust framework,” he said.

Previously, there was no minimum sentence for firearm possession which means judges have to use their discretion consistent with the sentencing guidelines.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Chang said the government was anxious to enact the new law and today named the members of the Lower House who will sit on a joint select committee to review the law.

Committee members from the senate will be named soon.

In the meantime, the new bill has introduced offences for illicit trade, manufacture and stockpiling of firearms.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding said the new Bill was a deliverable under the Crime Oversight Monitoring Committee.

However, he said he was happy it was happening now happening.

"As long as we are operating within the confines of our constitution, matters which are seriously affected the safety of the nation must be met with a serious and appropriate and proportional response," he said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com