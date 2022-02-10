Gov't to spend nearly $2 billion in three years on Westmoreland Police HQ

The government plans to spend just under $2 billion over the next three years on the construction of a new police divisional headquarters in Westmoreland.

This includes $700 million that has been set aside in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins on April 1.

It is projected that $900 million will be spent in 2023/24 and $250 million in 2024/25.

The figures were outlined in the 2022-2023 Estimates of Expenditure, which was tabled in the House of Representatives Thursday.

Construction of the new divisional headquarters in Westmoreland forms part of the government's efforts to provide improved facilities for the police.

The project was first included in last year's Budget with a $200-million allocation, which was later revised to $180 million.

It was initially slated to commence in April last year and run until March 2024.

In addition, it was expected that 40 per cent of construction activities would have been completed during the current fiscal year.

