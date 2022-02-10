Hit the road George! Wright left unwelcome as Opposition MPs march

George Wright, the controversial Westmoreland Central Member of Parliament was left stone-faced this morning after Opposition legislators declared him unwelcome to march with them along Duke Street.

The parliamentarians were heading from the southern end of Duke Street towards Gordon House for the Ceremonial Opening of Parliament when he was spotted by the St Andrew Western MP Anthony Hylton.

"George!" Hylton said, alerting his colleagues to Wright's presence among the party.

At that time, members of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) from which Wright resigned under controversial circumstances last year, were making their way to Gordon House from the opposite end of Duke Street.

“Why you walking with us? You're not PNP!" said Opposition Leader Mark Golding in reference to the People's National Party for which he is president.

"It's a direct disrespect... Is sen' dem sen' yuh fi do this!” Golding exclaimed.

Opposition Senator Peter Bunting and St Andrew South Eastern MP Julian Robinson then sought to cajole Wright to walk on his own.

A stubborn Wright stood for a few seconds.

But as soon as the Opposition MPs walked off, Wright would not be left behind.

In March 2020, Wright resigned as a JLP member but remained as MP for Westmoreland Central.

It follows a viral video in which a man was seen hitting a woman with a stool.

Wright has not denied that he was the man in the video.

However, both he and his partner Tanisha Singh decided against pressing charges in the matter which had been reported to the police, although no supporting statement was provided.

