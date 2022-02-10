Man found dead in pool in New Kingston

The police are reporting that the body of a man was found in a pool at a property on Knutsford Boulevard in New Kingston this morning.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Ramone Henry, a security guard of Gulbert Close, Spanish Town in St Catherine.

The police say guests stumbled upon the body about 5:00 a.m. and alerted them.

On the arrival of the police, the body was seen afloat in the pool.

It was fished from the water and removed to the morgue for post mortem.

The circumstances surrounding the man's death are under investigation.

