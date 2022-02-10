NWC to undertake 26 water supply projects across Jamaica

Christopher Thomas, Gleaner Writer

The National Water Commission (NWC) has earmarked $150 million in its 2022-2023 budget for 26 projects that will see improved access to potable water to communities across Jamaica.

Addressing Wednesday's official opening of the NWC's newly-renovated customer care office at Bevin Avenue in Montego Bay, St James, the commission's president Mark Barnett refrained from naming any of the targeted communities under the initiative.

“For this year, we have about 26 small projects that we are going to undertake right across the island, and these will involve both replacement and extension of supply to rural communities. It is really part of the whole process of improving access to potable water,” said Barnett.

At the same time, the NWC boss urged customers to treat their water supply responsibly, as he said that the organisation intends to do away with the practice of writing off unpaid bills.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He also urged residents to consider how their actions can benefit the water company.

Barnett's announcement came shortly after Homer Davis, Member of Parliament for St James Southern, complained that rural communities tend to be overlooked in terms of regular water supply.

Davis also noted that he had written to the NWC in relation to the issue, and called for the water company to give St James a full and consistent supply of the precious commodity.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.