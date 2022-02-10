One of three alleged St Catherine goat thieves granted bail

Three men who were held with goats in St Catherine have been charged with unlawful possession of property and failure to produce an agricultural certificate.

Those charged are Leonard Wood, Kemar Kura, and Dermoth Campbell, all of Guys Hill district in the parish.

When the trio appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Wednesday, Wood was granted $80,000 bail with surety, however, his co-accused were denied bail.

The court was told that Campbell and Kura were on bail for similar offences when the incident occurred.

They were ordered to return to court on March 17.

Allegations are that on January 29 a police was on patrol in Guys Hill in St Catherine when a Toyota Axio motor car driven by Kura was stopped and checked.

The police reportedly saw the three goats on the backseat of the vehicle and the men failed proper accountability of the animals.

They were arrested.

- Rasbert Turner

