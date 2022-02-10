PwC Jamaica donates laptops to Calabar, KC students

Leighton McKnight (right), territory leader at PwC Jamaica, presents two laptops to Calabar High School students Jose Northover (second left) and Rohan Tapper (second right) during the David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Foundation presentation ceremony on February 3 at the institution. Sharing in the moment is Arnold McDonald, co-chairman of Calabar High School.
Leighton McKnight (right), territory leader at PwC Jamaica, presents one of two laptops donated by the firm to Kingston College student Andrew Campbell during the David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Foundation presentation ceremony on February 3 at the institution.