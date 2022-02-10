Sub-machine gun seized in Westmoreland, three arrested

The police are reporting the seizure of a Beretta sub-machine gun in Chantilly, Westmoreland this morning.

Three persons were taken into custody.

The operation was carried out by members of the Lottery Scam Task Force, the Westmoreland Police and members of the military.

