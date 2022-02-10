Suspected lottery scammers arrested in St Ann

Several suspected lottery scammers have been arrested in Hartlands Estate in Priory, St Ann.

The operation was conducted by a team comprising of police personnel from the St Ann Division, the Criminal Investigations Branch and the Proactive Investigations Unit.

Members of the military also gave support.

The police say lottery scamming paraphernalia were seized in the operation.

The police say criminals who are hiding in gated communities will be apprehended as they continue to target guns, gangs and gunmen.

