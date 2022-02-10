ThroneSpeech | GG says national security among priorities this year

Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen has outlined a number of measures to tackle Jamaica's crime problem.

Overall incidence of major crimes declined by 51 per cent from 10,711 in 2011 to 5,222 in 2021.

However, murders continue to see a worrying trend.

Last year alone, 1,463 people were killed.

"Our homicide rate remains unacceptably high and gunmen and gangs continue to threaten our peace and safety,” Allen said.

The governor-general was delivering the 2022-23 Throne Speech at Gordon House, to mark the opening of Parliament.

Allen said a critical piece of legislation in need of reform is the Bail Act and new provisions will be enacted in relation to the grant or denial of bail and related matters.

Last June, the minister of national security, Horace Chang called for tougher bail conditions and a review of the considerations for persons who commit serious crimes like murders, claiming that murder accused usually continue to wreak havoc when they are admitted to bail.

Some 85 per cent of homicides in Jamaica are committed using an illegal firearm.

The Governor-General said the government is pressing ahead with several new and revised laws including:

1. Firearms Bill, which will be tabled today

2. Review of the Corrections Act

3. Establishing the Enhanced Security Measures Bill

4. Establishing the Security Personnel Integrity Bill

5. Establishing the National Intelligence and Security Bill

The tabling of the Firearms Bill coincides with the government's ‘Operation Get Every Illegal Gun’ campaign.

The incentivised multimillion-dollar fund, with a target of $250 million will significantly increase the reward for information leading to the recovery of illegal firearms.

Further, Allen said amendments to the Companies Act is another legislative priority that will be pursued, in an effort to strengthen the disclosure of information relating to the beneficial ownership of companies.

This, he said, will align with the Financial Action Task Force standards, to counter money laundering and terrorism financing.

Earlier this week, the principal director at the Financial Investigations Division, Keith Darien, confirmed that his agency will be targeting persons involved in criminal activities who have been investing heavily in the real estate sector.

Probes will also be carried out by the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency, and the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime and Investigation Branch.

The security minister had said recently that money laundering in Jamaica was a challenge to the country's entire security process and that even when there was a downturn in economic activity, owing to the pandemic, the construction sector appeared to be booming.

