Two wards of the state apprehended in St James

Two wards of the state who escaped from a group home were apprehended by the police in Retirement, Granville, St James on Wednesday night.

A male shopkeeper who was found in the company of the wards was arrested and charged with harbouring a child on a fit person order.

Police resources were activated shortly after 9:00 p.m. when they received information from the Child Protection and Family Services Agency that the two wards were at a location in St James.

The police say intelligence was gathered and it led a team to a board shop in the community about 9:30 p.m., where the girls were found in the company of a man.

The girls were taken into safe custody and will be placed before the family court.

The man was arrested.

