Update | Alleged Pathways killer further remanded until March 4

Murder accused Andre Ruddock, who is charged for cutting the throat of a woman during an alleged Church ritual in St James, has been evaluated by a forensic psychologist and is to return to court March 4.

Ruddock, who appeared in court today remotely, was further remanded.

The findings are to be outlined when the matter is called up and will dictate the judicial proceedings.

“I am in receipt of the report. It requires some time to go through it,” Anthony Williams, one of the attorneys representing Ruddock, told The Gleaner.

The Gleaner understands that the court registrar has also been issued a copy.

Williams said six new statements were served on the defence today.

The crown outlined that three more statements are to be served on the defence by Monday, February 14.

The court was also told that a ballistic report and post mortem report are outstanding.

Ruddock is charged with the murder of 39-year-old Tanika Gardner during the October 17 alleged sacrificial ritual at the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in St James.

The matter has caught international attention since last October.

Kevin Smith, the now-deceased leader of Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries, died in a three-vehicle collision on October 25, along with Constable Orlando Irons.

On the fateful night, Ruddock was reportedly called the 'Archangel Gabriel', and, along with another man, handed knives and commanded to cut Gardner's throat.

It is alleged that only Ruddock carried through on Smith's order as the other man declined.

Gardner was laid to rest on January 19.

