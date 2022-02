From left: Samantha Charles, CEO of the VM Foundation, hands over a symbolic cheque valued at $75,000 and a laptop to Carole Reid, teasurer and director on the National Dance Theatre Company (NDTC) Board, and Marlon Simms, artistic director, to support the NDTC in its outreach activities as it approaches its 60th anniversary celebrations. The laptop was provided as part of the VM Foundation’s Refurbished for Change initiative, done in partnership with the VM Group ICT Unit.