Ward shot while attempting to escape from Metcalfe Street remand centre

A ward at the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre was shot by security personnel at this facility this morning.

The Department of Correctional Services said that the ward was shot while attempting to escape.

The injured ward was taken to hospital for treatment.

The department said he was one of two wards who attempted to abscond from the facility this morning.

It said that an assistant staff officer assigned to the institution reported that at approximately 5:45 a.m., the wards broke out of their dormitories.

The department further reported that one ward was caught on the compound while the other made his way over the wall.

It said that shots were fired by the sentry officers and the ward was wounded.

According to the department, a police team nearby was alerted by the shots fired and later found the ward on the ground with a gunshot wound.

He was escorted to a public hospital for treatment.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has been informed and an investigation has been launched into the attempted escape.

The department said further details will be provided.

