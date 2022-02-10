Wemyss Gorman radiant in white for Ceremonial Opening of Parliament

Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman was radiant in her white naval attire this morning on her first time performing duties as the Chief of Defence Staff at the Ceremonial Opening of Parliament outside Gordon House on Duke Street in downtown Kingston.

A two-star general in the Jamaica Defence Force, Wemyss Gorman arrived ahead of the mounted escort for Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen.

The Governor-General inspected the Guard of Honour ahead of the arrival of government officials who will reconvene at the Parliament for the new legislative year at 2 o'clock this afternoon.

In her 30 years of military service, the new chief of defence staff has held various command appointments and was responsible for the establishment of the Caribbean Military Maritime Training Centre and the Maritime Air and Cyber Command, which includes the JDF Coast Guard, the JDF Airwing, and Special Forces.

