12 more COVID-19 deaths, 143 additional cases

Twelve more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, pushing the tally to 2,720.

The deceased are:

St Elizabeth

* A 91-year-old man

* An 85-year-old male

* An 83-year-old female

* A 91-year-old man

* A 43-year-old man

Trelawny

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

* A 91-year-old man

* A 77-year-old woman

Westmoreland

* A 93-year-old woman

Clarendon

* An 80-year-old male

Manchester

* A 56-year-old man

St James

* An 84-year-old man whose death was previously under investigation.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 2021 and February 2022.

Three more fatalities have been recorded as coincidental deaths, pushing the tally to 215.

And three more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 413.

Meanwhile, there were 143 new cases with ages ranging from 15 days to 95 years, pushing the total to 126,732.

Of the new cases, 60 are women and 83 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Hanover -32

* St James - 29

* Kingston and St Andrew - 17

* Clarendon - 12

* Manchester - 12

* St Catherine - 8

* Westmoreland - 8

* Trelawny - 8

* St Mary - 8

* Portland - 5

* St Ann - 3

* St Elizabeth - 1

* St Thomas - 0

A total of 1,564 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 17.6%.

In the meantime, there were 355 additional recoveries, increasing the total to 72,574.

Some 359 persons are in hospital with 82 being moderately ill, 53 severely ill and 11 critically ill.

And 13,962 persons are in quarantine at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.