Bail extended for alleged Portland fraudster

Alleged fraudster 28-year-old Saquino Farr had his bail extended when he appeared before the Portland Parish Court on Thursday.

Farr, who is charged with seven counts of obtaining goods by means of false pretence and conspiracy to defraud, was ordered to return to court on March 25 and 29.

He was charged on July 5, 2018, by detectives from the Criminal Investigative Branch in Port Antonio.

He was arrested after a British woman, Florence Anderson, reported that her debit card was used to make purchases without her knowledge and authorisation.

Prior to his arrest in 2018, the police said that Farr, who is a resident of Mount Pleasant district in the parish, was questioned about the gruesome killing of British couple 74-year-old Hopeton Anderson and 71-year-old Florence Anderson, but that he was not charged with their murder.

The husband and wife, who resided in Mount Pleasant, were found dead on June 22, 2018, just days after filing a report with the police that more than $8 million had been stolen from their bank accounts.

Their bodies were burnt, while their house was set ablaze.

A post-mortem report later concluded that the couple had also been shot.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

