Indian High Commission donates books to schools

ANNOTTO BAY, St Mary:

Eleven primary schools in St Mary have received 270 books from the office of the Indian High Commission to Jamaica to assist with their development and also to learn about India’s culture.

The books were handed out to the schools during the St Mary creative arts and skills training festival and community market held in a parking lot in Annotto on Friday, where farmers were also allowed to sell their produce.

The presentation of the books, which are about political science, was done by Nagaendrababu Chandolu, one of the sponsors, and Om Prakash of the Indian High Commission’s office. Nagaendrababu pointed out that the books are to help the children to improve their knowledge and talent.

The annual event, which is an initiative of the Social Development Commission (SDC) and the Rural Agriculture Development Authority (RADA), provided residents with an opportunity to not only purchase fresh farm produce, but also to witness students showcasing their talent in drama, design, talent pieces, and jingle.

THE IMPORTANCE

St Mary South East Member of Parliament Dr Norman Dunn, who is also state minister in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said that it was a good initiative on the part of RADA and SDC, which allows students to display their talents, spread the message of COVID-19, and to do a jingle about the importance of taking the vaccine.

“We have to thank the SDC for continuing to showcase St Mary for what it is. I know that because of COVID, they have scaled down activities. I realise that almost everyone has on the mask,” said Dunn.

“I am encouraging you to not only just enjoy the event, but to all buy from the people (farmers). I will be buying also, and I thank you for turning out, despite the muddy condition. So again I thank SDC for showcasing the best of St Mary,” he added.

Shawain Reynolds, parish manager of SDC, said that the primary school students’ focus was on the current reality of the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine, which saw them doing a jingle depicting the importance of getting vaccinated.

“Today, we have over 20 local economic initiatives showcasing their wares and over 15 farmers selling their produce,” said Reynolds.

“We do this as an annual event and, therefore, the schools are always included, so as to showcase their talents. We would have contacted our RADA partners and they gave us the go-ahead. We continue to work with the farmers. So it was never any real challenge getting them here. It is a good opportunity for farmers to come and to display their produce,” he added.

Scott’s Hall Primary won the jingle competition and was awarded with a cash prize of $25,000, a trophy, and medals for each member of their team.

