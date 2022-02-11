Opposition wants gov't to urgently evacuate Jamaicans from Ukraine

The Opposition is urging the Government to urgently evacuate Jamaicans including students in Ukraine, now the centre of geopolitical tension with Russia.

The Opposition says it is gravely concerned about a possible imminent invasion by Russia as diplomatic efforts towards a peaceful settlement by the United States, Germany, France, and others wane.

"Undoubtedly, with the commencement of the war, the skies will be closed to commercial traffic. The chaos with such an event will see hundreds of thousands of people internally displaced within conflict zones, potentially engulfing the entire country," said Lisa Hanna, the Opposition Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

The government has been encouraging Jamaicans in Ukraine to prepare to evacuate if necessary.

She said the Opposition is paying close attention to the situation and is expecting that the Government will prioritise the safety of Jamaicans in Ukraine.

