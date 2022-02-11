Police corporal found guilty of 2016 shooting of Alpha student in taxi

A policeman was on Thursday found guilty of unlawful wounding in relation to the shooting of a schoolgirl in a taxi in 2016.

The guilty verdict against Corporal Kirk Haye was handed down by parish court judge Sanchia Burrell in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Haye will be sentenced on March 30.

He was charged arising from an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

The charge was in relation to the shooting injury of a now former female student of Convent of Mercy Academy (Alpha) School on June 30, 2016.

INDECOM says during its investigation, it was ascertained that a man who was operating a robot taxi transporting students of Convent of Mercy Academy (Alpha) and St. George's College, was stopped by the police.

The taxi stopped and then drove away and the police opened fire at the vehicle.

One of the bullets hit the female student in the head.

She was 13 at the time of the incident.

Five members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, attached to the Mobile Reserve Division, were subsequently charged in relation to the shooting injury.

Four of the cops were acquitted of the charges of misconduct in a public office and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Haye was the only one charged with unlawful wounding.

