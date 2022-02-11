Regional health authorities instructed to review hospital operations

The Ministry of Health & Wellness has instructed regional health authorities to examine the operations of their hospitals with a view to resuming select health services.

Hospitals were placed in emergency mode last month amid pressure on the health sector from a fourth wave of COVID-19.

This saw public hospitals offering emergency care services only, with elective cases being postponed.

With the gentle waning of the levels of bed occupancies in isolation wards and the degree of staff shortage due to illness, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie, told the four regional authorities in a letter that there should be consideration now by hospitals to resume some of its services while continuing to manage COVID-19 patients.

Each hospital is to assess its ability to reintroduce normal health services, where possible

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Bisasor McKenzie noted the health ministry and the regional health authorities are mindful that postponement of medical interventions can result in complications later.

As such, where outpatient services and admissions for elective procedures are possible, these will be accommodated.

“Hospitals have been affected differently by the number of COVID-19 cases as well as by staff absences. Many hospitals have already returned to normalcy in some areas and some had not curtailed some services. Members of the public should make contact with the health facilities to get information on the status of the service they want to access,” she said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.