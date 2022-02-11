Vale Royal talks to resume this month – PM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Vale Royal talks, the two-party dialogue between the Government and Opposition, will resume before the end of this month.

The Vale Royal Talks are a mechanism for members of the two major political parties to have bipartisan discussions on critical issues of national importance.

In a statement, Holness reiterated the Government's commitment to a bipartisan approach to finding solutions to Jamaica's common social problems.

Noting that the Vale Royal property on Montrose Road, St Andrew, in its current condition, is not presently able to accommodate the discussions, he reasoned that various institutions including universities and the Church could facilitate these important meetings.

“The Vale Royal Talks, in name, will be held at venues across Jamaica where we will resume the process, Opposition and Government, of reviewing our social and political institutions that are in need of a rethink,” he said.

