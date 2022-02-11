Washington Boulevard hit-and-run taxi driver granted $700,000 bail

The taxi driver held in connection with the Washington Boulevard hit-and-run was this morning granted $700,000 bail when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Godfrey Graham, 42, was ordered not to drive any public passenger vehicle for one year as a condition of his bail.

Graham was also ordered to report to the Matilda's Corner Police Station three times per week and to surrender his travel documents.

A stop order was also imposed.

Graham, who is charged with manslaughter, failing to report an accident within 24 hours and failing to stop after an accident, was ordered to return to court on March 25.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was charged following the January 27 death of Philantra Hay, 42, of Titcairn Valley, Red Hills, St Andrew.

The accident took place in the vicinity of Washington Boulevard and Aldene Drive in St Andrew.

It was reported that Hay was walking along the roadway when she was hit by a motor vehicle that sped away.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

However, Graham's attorney, Anthony Williams, during the bail application, maintained that his client was driving at a moderate speed when Hay suddenly ran across the road when the traffic light was on Green and was hit.

According to the lawyer, his client did not stop as he was too traumatised and had to seek medical attention.

He said the driver contacted him within an hour after the accident and he notified the police.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.