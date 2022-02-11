Waterford to get new health centre

AFTER YEARS of discomfort experienced by medical personnel and residents at the Waterford Health Centre, there is a sense of optimism that the construction of a new facility to replace the existing structure is within reach.

Now that a site has been identified between the Seventh-day Adventist and the Roman Catholic Church in Waterford, St Catherine, Member of Parliament for South East St Catherine Robert Miller is now more optimistic than before.

He revealed that the parcel of land owned by the Government is within close proximity to the current facility and a new structure will soon be established with improved amenities.

“In my view, the state of the Waterford Health Centre is not conducive to the persons who are within its care, it attracts a lot of elderly persons and there is no waiting area for them,” Miller disclosed.

He continued: “So, when we look at the health centre, there is not even a room for the staff members, doctors and nurses. There is also limited space... . I had lobbied the minister of health and subsequently, he and his team did a tour of the facility and recognised that there is a need to relocate it.”

According to Miller, there is no space for expansion, and the structure is not solid enough for that purpose, either.

BUILD A STATE-OF-THE-ART HEALTH CENTRE

“If we are going to be the 15th parish, might as well we just build a state-of-the-art health centre with expanded services, to include renal, dental and other healthcare services,” he said.

Miller disclosed that all the documentations are currently with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and representatives from the National Health Fund have already inspected the site.

He further disclosed that he has been given assurances from the health minister that he has galvanised the team in the ministry, and they are committed to developing the new Waterford Health Centre along with the Christian Pen facility.

While the medical staff was unwilling to speak on the record about the issues that confront them in dispensing health care, it was clear from observation that they were working in a cramped environment.

Livingston Davis, a resident of Waterford who operates his mattress business close to the proposed site for the new facility, ventilated all the issues alluded to by Miller.

“I have used the health centre and I can tell you it is very inconvenient, especially for the elderly, who don’t have a waiting area,” said Davis, pointing out that the doctors also need a comfortable environment to work in, while lamenting the lack of privacy for patients.

Turning to the issue of the promised hospital for Portmore, Miller said he is confident that a hospital will come to Portmore.

“I know that there is a new hospital that is slated to be built in St Catherine under the auspices of Inter-American Development Bank. The prime minister had given his assurance that it will be in Portmore, and I have no doubt he will be true to his words,” Miller said.

ruddy.mathison@gleanerjm.com