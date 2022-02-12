Gov't urges Jamaicans in Ukraine to make travel arrangements now

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has released a new advisory, urging students in the tension-hit Ukraine to make arrangements to travel quickly if circumstances change.

Several countries today issued advisories encouraging their nationals to leave as tensions with Russia intensify.

Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith said Jamaican students in Ukraine should check on flight availability and ensure that their Jamaican travel documents are in order.

"Our Embassy in Berlin remains available for consultations on individual emergency needs and concerns," she said.

According to the minister, students are concerned about their studies as the semester re-started on Monday, February 7.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

'We have continued to make enquiries as to the provisions that may be made by universities for students who may need to leave due to circumstances beyond their control," she said.

Johnson Smith said the university at which most of the Jamaican students are registered reported that there is calm continuation of education but as circumstances change, the students will be notified of any adjustments in timetable and modality of study.

The ministry said she has noted that an increasing number of countries have issued advisories encouraging their nationals to leave Ukraine by commercial or private means before further escalation of tension.

She also said the Jamaican government continues to engage with its partners to ensure it has the clearest facts and is aware of the rapidly changing circumstances in the region.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com