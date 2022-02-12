Headless body of missing taxi operator found in St James

The headless body of a missing elderly taxi operator from Long Bay, St James has been found.

Leslie Harding, 74, was reported missing on February 1.

His body was found in bushes in Greenwood, also in St James, yesterday.

Residents alerted the police that an odour was coming from bushes along a dirt track, which leads to the Greenwood Great House.

Upon investigation the decomposing headless body of the taxi operator was found.

The man's head, dentures, and glasses were found nearby.

The police say robbery is believed to be the motive.

- Hopeton Bucknor

