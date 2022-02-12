Molynes United upset Waterhouse in 2-0 affair

Molynes United defeated Waterhouse 2-0 in their Jamaica Premier League game at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence today.

Nicholas Nelson opened the scoring in the 66th minute with a brilliant strike from outside the box while Trivante Stewart added another in the 75th minute, to claim their first win of the season.

With Waterhouse's defeat, Mount Pleasant are the last undefeated team in the league this season.