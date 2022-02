Portmore United and Humble Lion played to a 1-1 draw in their Jamaica Premier League game earlier today at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence.

Portmore United went ahead through Jevick McFarlane in the 77th minute but Humble Lion equalised in the 86th minute thanks to Vishinul Harris.

Humble Lion are still winless after five games this season.