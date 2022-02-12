Ticket portal for Reggae Girlz games open

The validation system and ticket portal for fully vaccinated fans wishing to attend the Women's World Cup Qualifying game between Jamaica and Bermuda are now open.

Fans wishing to to access this ticketing portal may visit https://jffevent.localgovjamaica.gov.jm/

To purchase a ticket, click on 'local' and fill out the form then submit. Once validated you will receive a message with instructions to proceed.

Fans will have to upload pictures of their vaccination card and a government issued ID before approval is granted.

After validation, fans will be able to purchase a ticket on the same website.

The cost of the ticket is $3000.00 per person. Only the grandstand will be opened for this game.

Former National Women's players who are interested in watching the game and are fully vaccinated, can register on the portal. They will be given a complimentary ticket by the JFF.