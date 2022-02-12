A treat awaits at Bob Marley ‘One Love Experience’ exhibition

LONDON:

The Bob Marley ‘One Love Experience’ exhibition had its official opening at the Saatchi Gallery in Kings Road, London last week, and fans of the Jamaican reggae icon are in for a treat.

The exhibition not only showcases several photographs and memorabilia from Bob’s musical life, but it also takes the audience on a journey through his lifestyle as well.

Spread over two floors, the interactive exhibition, curated by the Marley family and produced by Terrapin Station Entertainment, has six elements which give it a truly unique experience.

NATURE AND MUSIC

At every turn through the corridors of the Saatchi Gallery, visitors are encouraged to immerse themselves in the Marley experience. The exhibition starts with the ‘One Love Music Room’ which commemorates Bob’s achievements through accolades and giant art installations.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Next up is the ‘One Love Forest’, a room with artificial grass and shrubbery reverberating to various Marley soundtracks from hidden speakers and smoke rising from the floor to give you that feeling of nature and music fused into one.

The exhibition moves on to the ‘Soul Shakedown Studio’ where visitors may don a wireless headphone and delve into Marley’s musical catalogue while viewing multiple video screens showcasing his various live performances.

Then it’s on to the ‘Beautiful Life’ area which focuses on Marley’s extra-curricular passions, most notably football, and, from here, fans can play table football games painted in red, green and gold, or simply select a Marley song from one of the jukeboxes in the arcade.

The tour next takes you into the ‘Concrete Jungle and Fan Art Exhibition’, featuring a wide array of powerful artwork created especially for the experience by artists from around the world who give their own creative take on portraits of Bob Marley.

Finally, ‘The Next Gen Room’ celebrates Bob’s family and legacy through the next generation. This area also chronicles the musical achievements of Marley’s children, including Ziggy, Stephen, Damian, Ky-Mani and Julian.

There is also a special tribute to Rita Marley, Bob’s wife, splashed on a wall which reads: “Now I’m really feeling good and I’m in a dancing mood, won’t you come and rock with me’.

As visitors leave the exhibition, they are encouraged to write a message of what ‘One Love’ means and pin it to a tree which occupies the centre of the ‘Next Gen’ room.

Cedella Marley, CEO of Bob Marley Group of Companies, who was in London for the launch of the exhibition, said: “We always wanted to launch a Bob Marley touring exhibit for many years, and we’re thrilled to see it come to life and debut in London, which had a very special place in Daddy’s heart. The experience can be enjoyed by all generations and we look forward to continuing to spread Daddy’s music and message to the globe.”

After the 10-week stay at the Saatchi Gallery, the exhibition will move on to Canada and the US.

The Bob Marley One Love Experience’ is on at Saatchi Gallery until April 18. Tickets available at: Ticketmaster.co.uk