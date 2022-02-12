Westmoreland wanted man shot dead in police operation

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer

One of Westmoreland's most wanted men has been shot dead by the police during an operation in Bluefields in the parish.

The police say an AK-47 assault rifle and several rounds of ammunition were seized.

Andre Hinds, otherwise called 'Bunny' of a Savanna-la-Mar address also in Westmoreland was listed among Westmoreland's most wanted in September.

The police say shortly after 9 a.m, cops from the Westmoreland Police Division assisted by members of the Jamaica Defence Force carried out an operation in Alldere, Bluefields in search of Hinds and other gunmen.

The police say they were fired upon by armed men and the fire was returned killing Hinds. Hinds was being sought for double murder, shooting with intent and arson.

