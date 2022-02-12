Winter Olympics: Fenlator 19th after Women's Monobob Heat One

Olympian Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian began her Winter Olympic campaign a short while ago with her first run in the Women's Monobob at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Beijing, China.

Fenlator-Victorian finished her first run with a time of 1:06.63 minutes with a push start time of 6:06 seconds, leaving her in 19th place after heat one. She reached a maximum speed of 119.8 km/h.

Fenlator-Victorian is 2.19 seconds behind early leader Kaillie Humphries of the United States who finished with a time of 1:04.44 seconds, the current track record. The second heat is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm Jamaica time.

