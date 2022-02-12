WinterOlympics: Benjamin Alexander advances to second round of Alpine Skiing

Benjamin Alexander completed Jamaica's inaugural Alpine Skiing run at the Winter Olympics a short while ago, finishing 54th in a time of 1:37:94 minutes after round one of the Men's Giant Slalom. Alexander managed to advance to the second round after 35 athletes either did not complete the course or did not start their first run.

Alexander's time is 35:01 seconds behind Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, who leads the field after round one with a time of 1:02:93 minutes. Austria's Stefan Brennsteiner is currently in second with 1:02:97 minutes and France's Mathieu Faivre is in third with a time of 1:03:01 minutes.

Alexander will complete the second and final run of the Men's Giant Slalom, starting at 12:45 am on Sunday Jamaica time.

daniel.wheeler@gleanerjm.com