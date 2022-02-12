WinterOlympics: Fenlator-Victorian remains in 19th after heat two of Monobob

After two heats in the Women's monobob, Olympian Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian remains in 19th place with a combined time of 2:14.01 minutes.

Fenlator-Victorian finished her second run in 1:07:38 minutes, slower than her first run of 1:06.63 seconds. She only managed to reach a maximum speed of 118.2 km per hour in her second heat.

American Kaillie Humphries remains in first place with a combined time of 2:09.10 seconds, having finished her second heat in 1:04:66 minutes. Canada's Christine de Bruin is currently in second place with 2:10:14 minutes and Germany's Laura Nolte is in third with 2:10:32 minutes.

Fenlator-Victorian will compete in the final two heats of the monobob tomorrow night, starting at 8:30 p.m Jamaica time.

