Brown's Town courthouse on fire

Firefighters are now battling a blaze at the Brown's Courthouse in St Ann.

It was not immediately ascertained how the fire started.

However, an alarm was raised this evening after fire and smoke were seen coming from the building.

In November 2019, fire also damaged the Mandeville Parish Court.

More details soon.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com