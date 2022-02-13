Clarendon teen shot dead with cop's gun

The Clarendon police are investigating the death of 16-year-old Javead Moodie who is believed to have shot himself with the gun of a policeman who is also his brother.

After work on Saturday evening, the cop reportedly arrived home in Top Halse Hall, undressed himself, and headed to the bathroom.

But before doing so, the policeman reportedly placed his gun on his clothes in the bedroom.

While he was in the bathroom, Moodie reportedly picked up the weapon and went into his room.

An explosion was heard and Moodie was later found suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

