Cop shot by colleague in repelling man said to be of unsound mind

A police constable was this morning shot and injured by his colleague as they tried to fend off a man said to be of unsound mind in August Town, St Andrew.

It is reported that about 5:30 a.m. cops from the specialised operation unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force were in a section of the community called Bottom Area when a man attacked a member of the team with a knife.

The police reportedly opened fire on the attacker.

The man was shot in the abdomen.

Shortly after, it was discovered that the constable had also been shot in the abdomen.

The men were transported to hospital.

