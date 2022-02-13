Man charged with house-breaking and larceny at cousin's house

A Clarendon man has been charged with house-breaking and larceny in relation to an incident at his cousin's house last week.

The police say arrangements are now being made for 28-year-old Odain Wright, otherwise called 'Oscar' to attend court.

Wright is a counter clerk of First Street in Race Track, Clarendon.

It is reported that on Sunday, January 23, 2022, about 9:00 a.m., Wright and another man allegedly entered a house owned by Wright's cousin and stole a five-burner gas stove valued at $34,998 and a dresser valued at $40,000.

Wright was later picked up and charged.

