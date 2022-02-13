Man posing as good Samaritan arrested for $1 million theft

One of two men who posed as good Samaritans and offered to help a motorist to change a punctured tyre in Ocho Rios, St Ann has now been charged in relation to the theft of $1 million from the driver's vehicle.

The incident happened on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Delorie Laird, 41, otherwise called 'Steelie', a farmer of Gabby Street, Greenvale, Mandeville in Manchester has been charged with simple larceny.

The St Ann's Bay Police say about 2:30 p.m., a man went to a bank in Ocho Rios and withdrew $1 million.

He left and was changing a flat tyre along Evelyn Street when Laird and another man reportedly offered to help.

However, when the two men left, the motorist noticed that his bag that contained the cash had been stolen from his car.

Laird was subsequently arrested and was charged after he was pointed out during an identification parade on Friday.

His court date is being finalised.

