McKenzie promises improved drainage system for Runaway Bay

Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie has promised that steps will be taken to improve the drainage system along the Runaway Bay Main Road in St Ann to prevent further flooding.

Last week, the minister toured sections of Portland, St Mary, and St Ann, that were affected by recent heavy rains.

Runaway Bay square was inundated for several hours following the rainfall.

McKenzie said clogging of the waterways with garbage contributed to the flooding and has urged residents to take greater responsibility to protect the environment.

“When I look in some of the gullies and drains…we are seeing where people dump old refrigerator and old cars," McKenzie said.

Senior director for Project Implementation at the National Works Agency, Varden Downer, said that the agency will be expanding the drains at Runaway Bay square to better accommodate the volume of water during heavy down pours.

"We are going to look and see how much we can open these [drains] to allow the flood waters to drain away," he said.

