Teen among two killed at bar in Lilliput

A teenage boy is among two people killed in one incident in Lilliput, St James on Saturday night.

Rasheed Stewart, 17, of New England, and 34-year-old Leroy Service, of Bobman Hill, both in Lilliput, St James were shot dead around 8:45 p.m.

The police say Stewart and Service were among several patrons at a bar at Bobman Hill, when men armed with guns opened fire hitting them.

The shooters escaped in the area on foot.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, the two victims were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

- Hopeton Bucknor

